Hundreds of thousands of white people raise millions for Kamala Harris
White people are organizing en-masse in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the Oval Office.
A pair of Zoom calls titled “White Women: Answer the Call!” and “White Dudes for Harris” gathered 164,000 and 190,000 people, respectively, breaking platform records. By their end, each event raised $1.8 million and $4 million, respectively. The women’s call was attended by celebrities such as pop star Pink, actress Connie Britton, U.S. Women’s Soccer champ Megan Rapinoe and TikToker Arielle Fodor (Mrs. Frazzled). The men’s call, on the other hand, saw guests such as actor Jeff Bridges, film director J.J. Abrams, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg, whose name is being floated as a potential running mate.
Share this Article
Share this Article