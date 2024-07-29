RNC’s repost of Kamala Harris’ f-word drop backfires
The Republican National Committee’s X repost of Kamala Harris saying the f-word at a leadership summit has seemingly backfired.
“This is part of what’s involved is that we have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won’t. And then you need to kick that f*cking door down. Excuse my language,” Harris said during a moderated conversation with Jimmy O. Yang at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Legislative Leadership Summit on May 13. Several X users voiced their support for Harris under RNC’s post, with one user writing, “All this video did is make me love her more i can’t wait to vote for her,” while another user commented, “You’re making me like her more. Thanks!”
Share this Article
Share this Article