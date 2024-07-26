Kamala Harris breaks Biden’s poll record, gets Obamas’ endorsement
Vice President Kamala Harris broke President Joe Biden’s record in a new poll by Morning Consult, the first of the pollster’s daily tracking following the latter’s exit. She also received the endorsement of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, who both expressed that they are proud of her.
- Poll result: The poll released Thursday shows Harris leading former President Donald Trump 46% to 45%. “Her level of support at the start of her campaign exceeds the highest level of support we gauged for Biden since tracking began in late 2022,” Morning Consult stated. Among independent voters, she also leads Trump 40% to 38%. She also unifies the Democratic Party, with nearly two in three Democrats supporting her candidacy, more than double the support from last month.
- Obamas’ endorsement: Harris accepted the Obamas’ endorsement in a phone call filmed by her campaign on Friday. The former president told her, “We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.” On the other hand, the former first lady said, “I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you. This is going to be historic.”
Share this Article
Share this Article