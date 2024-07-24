Why Kamala Harris is embracing being a ‘brat’
While being a brat may technically mean being an ill-mannered and annoying child, for Harris, it’s a strong endorsement that resonates with young voters. “Brat” is the title of Indian English pop star Charli XCX’s sixth studio album released last month. The singer-songwriter describes the term as someone messy, party-loving and sometimes says dumb things but is “very honest, blunt [and] a little bit volatile.” Her Gen Z and millennial fans have embraced this unapologetically “brat” lifestyle, declaring summer 2024 as a “brat summer,” contrasting the previous year’s “clean girl” aesthetic inspired by the “Barbie” movie.
- “kamala IS brat”: On Sunday, Charli XCX voiced her support for Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee by calling her a “brat” on X. The tweet has since gone viral, prompting the Harris campaign to embrace the trend. Formerly known as “Biden-Harris HQ,” the campaign’s X account has since rebranded to “kamala hq,” featuring a brat-themed header similar to Charli XCX’s neon green album cover.
- Embracing the Gen Z aesthetic: Gen Z voters, crucial in the upcoming election, have responded positively to Charli XCX’s endorsement. Left-leaning social media content creators also expressed renewed enthusiasm for the Democratic Party, leading to a surge in viral “Brat” Harris edits on TikTok, X and Instagram, often tagged with “Brat election.” These edits feature sound bites of the Indian American candidate laughing and her humorous quotes like “I love Venn diagrams” and “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?”, which her campaign is also embracing. Another popular song used in Harris videos is “Femininomenon” by American artist Chappell Roan. This track, along with Charli XCX’s music, has helped mark the summer as a time when pop underdogs are gaining popularity. Now, will Harris gain enough prominence to secure the Democratic nomination in the upcoming election?
