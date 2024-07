Why Kamala Harris is embracing being a ‘brat’

While being a brat may technically mean being an ill-mannered and annoying child, for Harris, it’s a strong endorsement that resonates with young voters. “ Brat ” is the title of Indian English pop star Charli XCX’s sixth studio album released last month. The singer-songwriter describes the term as someone messy, party-loving and sometimes says dumb things but is “very honest, blunt [and] a little bit volatile.” Her Gen Z and millennial fans have embraced this unapologetically “brat” lifestyle, declaring summer 2024 as a “brat summer,” contrasting the previous year’s “clean girl” aesthetic inspired by the “Barbie” movie.