South Korean marriages drop 40% in a decade

Marriages in South Korea have plummeted by 40% over the past 10 years, leading to significant consequences for the country’s birth rate.

Financial constraints, particularly related to wedding expenses and housing, have emerged as the primary deterrents to marriage. Data shows that 32.7% of people in their 20s and 33.7% of people in their 30s had cited lack of funds as the main reason for not marrying. Additionally,

changing perceptions

toward marriage among teenagers contribute to the decline, with only 15.3% considering marriage a necessity in 2022, down from 20.3% a decade ago.