South Korean marriages drop 40% in a decade

Marriages in South Korea have plummeted by 40% over the past 10 years, leading to significant consequences for the country’s birth rate.

released on Sunday. This decline has been consistent over the past 11 years, with only a slight increase observed in 2022 due to postponed weddings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial constraints, particularly related to wedding expenses and housing, have emerged as the primary deterrents to marriage. Data shows that 32.7% of people in their 20s and 33.7% of people in their 30s had cited lack of funds as the main reason for not marrying. Additionally,

changing perceptions

toward marriage among teenagers contribute to the decline, with only 15.3% considering marriage a necessity in 2022, down from 20.3% a decade ago.