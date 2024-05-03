Men linked to over 300 burglaries targeting Asians in Washington state arrested

The arrests were made as part of a joint effort involving Sheriff’s Office Robbery and Burglary detectives, Lynnwood Police detectives and Homeland Security.

One of the men received 11 counts of burglary and six counts of theft, while the other was booked with 12 counts of burglary and 7 counts of theft. Additionally, a 24-year-old man, who was already being held on charges related to the investigation, was also booked on six counts of burglary and three counts of theft.

All of the men are being held at the Snohomish County Jail, with bail set at $500,000 for each.

According to investigators, the two 34-year-old men were linked to 12 burglaries in Snohomish County, including in Lynnwood and Mukilteo, since November 2023.