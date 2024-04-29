4 men arrested for 43 burglaries targeting South Asians across Massachusetts

and daytime breaking and entering into residential properties with the intention to commit a

by a Middlesex Grand Jury on April 18 with a combined total of 95 counts of unarmed

According to Ryan, the thieves demonstrated sophistication, avoiding surveillance and using Wi-Fi jammers to thwart detection. They selectively targeted victims based on their ethnicity and gathered information to strike when families were away from home.

such as diamonds and other gems with individual values of up to $75,000, as well as gold bracelets, necklaces, earrings and significant amounts of cash.

“We lose the sense of belonging and safety and security,” Samir Desai, one of the victims, told

Boston 25 News

. “We should be pressing some kind of a hate crime on this. My hope is that we continue our alertness, our vigilance so it doesn’t happen to us again.”