5 men charged for burglarizing South Asian-owned homes in Washington state
Five men have been arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries targeting South Asian residents in Kirkland and nearby areas in Washington state.
Key points:
- The suspects were allegedly involved in at least 17 burglaries.
- Police recovered $17,000 in cash and high-end bags during their arrest.
The details:
- The suspects are accused of targeting Indian American and other South Asian residents in Kirkland and nearby Lynnwood, Bothell and Bellevue, police said. They allegedly tampered with security cameras and stole items such as cash, purses and jewelry.
- All five reportedly traveled from Southern California to Washington to commit the crimes. After a two-month investigation, police arrested them at a home in Redmond and recovered $17,000 in cash and high-end bags.
- The suspects include Lamar Curtis, 44; Londra Jackson, 45; Kenji Crutchfield, 45; Eric Netterville Jr., 26; and Aramis Williams, 40. All five were charged with one count of possessing stolen property in the first degree.
- They were also charged with multiple counts of residential burglary. Curtis and Jackson were each charged with seven, while Crutchfield, Netterville Jr. and Williams were each charged with two.
- Kirkland Police Chief Cherie Harris expressed gratitude toward the community for their trust, as well as the Lynnwood, Bothell and Bellevue police for their cooperation.
The big picture:
- The arrests mirror a larger trend of targeted burglaries against Asian communities in Washington state. Two men were recently charged with hate crimes for similar home invasions targeting Asian residents in the Seattle area last year.
What’s next:
- The suspects are scheduled for arraignment on April 10 at the King County Courthouse.
