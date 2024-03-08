7 arrested over burglaries targeting Asian homeowners in South Florida

Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries targeting the homes of Asian business owners in South Florida.

Allegations: The suspects are accused of committing at least 10 burglaries in Broward and Palm Beach counties over the past few weeks. They allegedly targeted Asian homeowners, believing that they housed significant amounts of cash and valuable items.

About the suspects: Authorities identified the suspects as Julio Cesar Moreno Arenas, Bryan Munoz Diaz, Norma Garcia Maldonado, Jhon Edward Agudelo Restrepo, Wilson Daniel Agudelo Restrepo and Ricardo Mauricio Llanos Velazquez. They are said to be nationals from Mexico and Colombia.

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with burglaries targeting Asian homeowners in South Florida. Image via Broward Sheriff’s Office

How they were arrested: The arrests came after authorities identified a pattern in the incidents and spotted two vehicles linked to them. Surveillance led them to Davie, where a potential burglary was averted, and then to Coral Springs, where the suspects were apprehended after a coordinated burglary.

What authorities are saying: Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone said the suspects were looking for “crimes of opportunity.” The burglaries particularly targeted restaurant owners and nail salon operators while they were out.

“I find that as very offensive because again, they’re targeting individuals, hard working people, and this isn’t just a property crime, this is something that is a very serious crime that’s costing people their livelihoods and their businesses,” McKeone said.

What’s next: All seven suspects face charges of burglary and grand theft. Detectives are looking at possible hate crime charges.