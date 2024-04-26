NextSharkNextShark.com

VinFast’s billionaire founder to pump in another $1 billion to reach EV dreams

via BSA Channel
Ryan General
By Ryan General
12 hours ago
Vietnamese billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong is doubling down on his investment in electric vehicle maker VinFast.
Key points:
  • Vuong, who serves as VinFast‘s chief executive, announced he is investing $1 billion more of his personal fortune into the company.
  • He and Vingroup already added $11.4 billion into the company as of last year’s end.
  • The EV maker is currently bleeding money, relying heavily on internal company sales.
  • Vuong hints at potential overseas listings for other Vingroup subsidiaries.
Catch up:
The details:
  • Vuong has a 97% stake in VinFast through direct ownership and controlled companies. His latest cash injection brings his personal investment in VinFast to $2 billion.
  • In February, the company reported a net loss of over $2 billion in 2023 after missing its sales target.
  • “The electric vehicle market will continue to grow, surpassing combustion engine cars,” he stated at a shareholders’ meeting in Hanoi. “I will not give up on VinFast.”
  • VinFast is heavily reliant on sales to Vuong-owned taxi service and Vingroup units.
  • Vuong maintains Vingroup has no cash flow issues despite recent asset sales and bond extension negotiations.
What’s next:
  • VinFast’s ambitious expansion plans include factories in the U.S., India and Indonesia.
  • Vuong eyes potential listings for Vinpearl (hospitality) and GSM (taxi) subsidiaries if conditions are favorable.
 
