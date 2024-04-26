VinFast’s billionaire founder to pump in another $1 billion to reach EV dreams

Vuong has a 97% stake in VinFast through direct ownership and controlled companies. His latest cash injection brings his personal investment in VinFast to $2 billion.

In February, the company reported a net loss of over $2 billion in 2023 after missing its sales target.

“The electric vehicle market will continue to grow, surpassing combustion engine cars,” he stated at a shareholders’ meeting in Hanoi. “I will not give up on VinFast.”

VinFast is heavily reliant on sales to Vuong-owned taxi service and Vingroup units.