Vietnamese human smuggler wants UK to increase anti-illegal immigration effort

A repentant Vietnamese human smuggler has spoken out, urging the U.K. government to increase its efforts in publicizing the difficulties for illegal immigrants to find job in the country as a deterrent to illegal immigration. Speaking anonymously to the BBC , the man, who goes by the pseudonym Thanh, claimed that in nearly 20 years of experience, he helped smuggle more than 1,000 Vietnamese into the U.K. — a journey that carries severe risks, highlighted by the tragic deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a smuggling incident in 2019.