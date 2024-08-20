British woman pleads guilty to role in baby monkey torture network
Adriana Orme, a 56-year-old woman from Worcestershire, England, pleaded guilty to her involvement in a baby monkey torture network that spanned across Asia, the U.S. and the U.K.
Orme, who admitted to her crimes on Monday, was charged with publishing obscene material and encouraging or assisting in causing unnecessary suffering to protected animals. She is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 25 alongside 37-year-old Holly Le Gresley, who also pleaded guilty in connection with the torture network. Orme was among those arrested in a year-long investigation conducted by the BBC World Service and other authorities to uncover the sadistic ring.
