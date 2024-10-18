‘Blessing scams’ targeting Asian seniors are on the rise worldwide
A rising number of Chinese communities in the U.K. are falling victim to “good luck blessing” scams, which exploits cultural beliefs and fears. The scam primarily targets elderly Chinese women and has previously been reported in cities across the US, Australia and Canada.
- Modus operandi: The blessing scam is a meticulously planned street crime where a group of women act out a scripted drama in Cantonese, preying on the unsuspecting victim. A report from the BBC highlighted the case of Mungnee, a Chinese Malaysian woman in her 60s, who was approached by a crying woman who claimed her husband was sick and needed a traditional healer. The woman offered to take Mungnee to the healer, who later told her that her son was in danger of dying in three days and that only a blessing could save him. The women convinced Mungnee to give them her valuables, promising to return them after the blessing. However, Mungnee was shocked to find only worthless items in the bag upon returning home.
- Elderly remain vulnerable: The scam is believed to be part of a centuries-old tradition of street crime that exploits spiritual beliefs. Many of the elderly victims have lost their life savings and prized possessions and are left to grapple with feelings of guilt and helplessness. Authorities in major cities, including San Francisco and Sydney, have issued warnings but despite several reports, police investigations have yielded few arrests.
Share this Article
Share this Article