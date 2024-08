Asian man dragged out of car amid violent UK riots

Videos posted to social media capture a mob of racist rioters in Hull, England, dragging an Asian man out of his car and vandalizing it amid widespread riots in Britain. These riots emerged following the Southport incident where 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana was accused of murdering three young girls and attempting 10 other murders at a dance event. Misinformation spread by far-right groups contributed to the violent unrest across the U.K.