Asian man dragged out of car amid violent UK riots
Videos posted to social media capture a mob of racist rioters in Hull, England, dragging an Asian man out of his car and vandalizing it amid widespread riots in Britain. These riots emerged following the Southport incident where 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana was accused of murdering three young girls and attempting 10 other murders at a dance event. Misinformation spread by far-right groups contributed to the violent unrest across the U.K.
- What happened: The footage shows rioters yelling racial slurs, pushing a shopping trolley and surrounding the vehicle, which had its windscreen smashed. A group can be seen charging towards a gray vehicle as they yell the word “Paki” at the driver. The racial slur is used primarily in the U.K. to refer to people of Pakistani origin, but it has also been used more broadly against South Asians, including Indians and Bangladeshis. The violence only dispersed when anti-riot police arrived.
- Widespread protests: The incident is part of broader unrest linked to far-right anti-immigration protests across the U.K. In Hull, cars have been set on fire, and tear gas was deployed against demonstrators who attacked a hotel housing asylum seekers. Riots have also erupted in Manchester, Nottingham and Liverpool, with significant violence and multiple arrests. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged “full support” for police action against “extremists” inciting hate and intimidation.
