Vietnamese Americans outraged as Los Angeles County honors Jane Fonda on Fall of Saigon anniversary

Nguyen and Ta, whose families were affected by the Fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975, expressed frustration over the county’s disregard for the Vietnamese community’s collective trauma. The date honors the sacrifices made of some 250,000 South Vietnamese and 60,000 American soldiers.

Fonda, dubbed “Hanoi Jane” by

Vietnam

veterans and refugees, faced criticism for her actions during the war, including traveling to North Vietnam, being interviewed for communist broadcasts, and posing for photos with North Vietnamese soldiers and anti-aircraft guns that were used to target American pilots.

Fonda has since

apologized

for the images, claiming that she was against the war but not American troops.