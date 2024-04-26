Top Vietnamese tech firm partners with Nvidia to open $200M AI factory

FPT, Vietnam’s top tech firm, has partnered with Nvidia to open a $200 million artificial intelligence (AI) factory, aiming to help realize Vietnam’s vision of becoming an AI nation.

Key points:

FPT and Nvidia announced the comprehensive strategic partnership in a press release on Tuesday.

Equipped with Nvidia’s latest technologies, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and frameworks and NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, the $200 million factory will serve as a sovereign cloud for the initiative, the press release noted.

The details:

Through the initiative, FPT aims to reinforce AI research and development, focusing on generative AI, autonomous driving, and green transformation for sustainability. Consequently, this collaboration will also empower Vietnam to become an AI hub and accelerate AI adoption in Asia.

Under the partnership, FPT has joined the Nvidia Partner Network as a service delivery partner and aims to become a global systems integrator.

FPT’s education group will incorporate Nvidia’s programs into educational curriculum and activities, aiming to train at least 30,000 students within five years.

In a statement, Nvidia’s vice president of Worldwide AI Initiative, Keith Strier, noted that AI has “has the potential to improve lives and strengthen the economies of every nation,” adding, “FPT is working with Nvidia to empower organizations across Vietnam to drive transformation, helping the country become an AI nation.”

What’s next:

Besides setting up factories in Vietnam, FPT is also looking to expand its scope to East Asia, with FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh telling reporters, “According to the plan, FPT will establish factories in Vietnam and other potential markets including Japan and South Korea.”

Looking ahead, FPT is also intending to collaborate with Nvidia to develop cloud gaming with Nvidia GeForce Now in Vietnam.