AI beats humans in creative potential, study finds

ChatGPT-4 demonstrated higher creative potential across various tasks, including generating creative uses for everyday objects, imagining outcomes of hypothetical scenarios and producing semantically distant nouns.

The study, published in Nature’s Scientific Reports , was authored by University of Arkansas Ph.D. students Kent F. Hubert and Kim N. Awa and associate professor Darya L. Zabelina.

The researchers said AI managed to generate more original and elaborate ideas than humans, even when controlling for the fluency of responses.

The study has some limitations, including its focus on creative potential rather than actual creative achievements.