Meta’s AI finally imagines an Asian man and a white woman together
After drawing criticism over the past week, Meta’s AI image generation tool is finally able to spawn images of an Asian man and a white woman together — but consistency remains an issue.
Key points:
- A recent article by The Verge’s Mia Sato detailed the AI tool’s inability to render an Asian man and a white woman in one image.
- As of Wednesday (April 10), the image generator is able to picture the subjects together but still fails with certain prompts.
The details:
- Despite multiple adjustments in her prompts, Meta‘s tool failed to generate images of an Asian man and a white woman together, Sato reported.
- A week later, NextShark decided to test whether the issue persists. We found that the tool can now put an Asian man and a white woman in one frame when using prompts such as “Asian man and white woman,” “Asian man with Caucasian wife” and “Asian husband and white wife.”
- Consistency remains a problem, however, with certain prompts returning varying races for the supposed white woman. Here is what showed up with “Asian man and Caucasian woman on wedding day”:
- The tool struggles further when another term that likely includes more people is added to the prompt. Here is what happened when “family” was added:
- So far, we have been unable to see an Asian man and a white woman with a child. These ones just went haywire:
- “AMWF,” a common acronym for “Asian male, white female,” also returned inconsistent results:
- Aside from result inconsistencies, the tool, as seen from the examples, sometimes depicted the subjects wearing traditional Asian clothing without being prompted.
- How Meta — and other companies, as Sato shows in a follow-up piece — addresses racial inaccuracies in their AI tool remains to be seen. The social media giant has yet to comment on the issue.
