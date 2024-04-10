NextSharkNextShark.com

Meta’s AI finally imagines an Asian man and a white woman together

Carl Samson
14 hours ago
After drawing criticism over the past week, Meta’s AI image generation tool is finally able to spawn images of an Asian man and a white woman together — but consistency remains an issue. 
Key points:
  • A recent article by The Verge’s Mia Sato detailed the AI tool’s inability to render an Asian man and a white woman in one image.
  • As of Wednesday (April 10), the image generator is able to picture the subjects together but still fails with certain prompts.
The details:
  • Despite multiple adjustments in her prompts, Meta‘s tool failed to generate images of an Asian man and a white woman together, Sato reported.
  • A week later, NextShark decided to test whether the issue persists. We found that the tool can now put an Asian man and a white woman in one frame when using prompts such as “Asian man and white woman,” “Asian man with Caucasian wife” and “Asian husband and white wife.”
  • Consistency remains a problem, however, with certain prompts returning varying races for the supposed white woman. Here is what showed up with “Asian man and Caucasian woman on wedding day”:
  • The tool struggles further when another term that likely includes more people is added to the prompt. Here is what happened when “family” was added:
  • So far, we have been unable to see an Asian man and a white woman with a child. These ones just went haywire:
  • “AMWF,” a common acronym for “Asian male, white female,” also returned inconsistent results:
  • Aside from result inconsistencies, the tool, as seen from the examples, sometimes depicted the subjects wearing traditional Asian clothing without being prompted.
  • How Meta — and other companies, as Sato shows in a follow-up piece — addresses racial inaccuracies in their AI tool remains to be seen. The social media giant has yet to comment on the issue.
 
