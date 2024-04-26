Korean woman loses $50,000 after falling for fake Elon Musk

As “Musk,” the con artist tried to convince the victim through personal details, sending photos of his supposed ID card and himself at work. He also talked about taking a helicopter to work at Tesla and SpaceX, his children visiting SpaceX on weekends and contacting fans randomly “to clear his mind.”

When asked about Musk ’s April 2023 meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, the scammer had an answer. “Yoon talked about ‘Let’s establish Gigafactories in Seoul and Jeju,’” the victim recalled them saying.

While initially skeptical, the victim was swayed after a video call that apparently showed a Musk deepfake. During the conversation, the impersonator told her, “I love you, you know?”

The scammer eventually invited the victim to invest, sending her a bank account that supposedly belonged to a Korean employee. Despite her doubts, she transferred 70 million won ($50,800) in several installments in August.