Usha Vance hit with racist comments by MAGA figures
Usha Vance, the wife of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, has been subjected to racist comments following Donald Trump’s announcement of her husband as his running mate for November’s election. The attacks appear to have erupted shortly after Usha, who is Indian American, took the stage at the Republican National Convention to introduce J.D. on Wednesday.
- What critics are saying: Known figures in Trump’s Make America Great Again movement — including Jan. 6 attendee Vincent James Foxx, white nationalist Nick Fuentes, activist Jaden McNeil and Christian nationalist Stew Peters — all made racist and/or xenophobic remarks directed at Usha and her family, questioning her husband’s stance on immigration. “Do we really expect that the guy who has an Indian wife and named their kid Vivek is going to support white identity?” Fuentes said in his podcast while making his case for a supposed ongoing “white genocide.”
- What others are saying: Despite the racist attacks, Usha has also received praise from some conservative figures. Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, for one, highlighted her educational and professional background, calling her “EXTREMELY impressive.” Vivek Ramaswamy, who also ran for the GOP nomination, revealed that Usha is a family friend in an interview with NBC News. “I think she could be a big attribute in this campaign in reaching non-traditional voters,” he said.
