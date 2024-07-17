Nikki Haley calls for GOP unity with ‘strong endorsement’ of Trump
Nikki Haley delivered a “strong endorsement” of Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, urging party unity days after an assassination attempt on the former president. The last candidate to stand between Trump and the GOP nomination, Haley reportedly received a late invitation to speak at the convention, which also saw ex-rivals Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
- A unifying message: The former U.N. ambassador called for unity within the party following a heated campaign that saw Trump call her a new insult, promote a false birther conspiracy, distort her plans for Social Security and accuse her of relying on “Democrats and liberals.” Addressing those who remain skeptical of Trump — many of them her supporters — she emphasized that she and the former president agree “more often” than disagree and that “you don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him.”
- Reactions: Haley mostly received cheers from the crowd, but there were also light boos. Trump, who previously stated that she will join his team “in some form,” expressed approval at her remarks while seated with his newly minted running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.
