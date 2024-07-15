Asian American, Asian leaders react to Trump assassination attempt
Asian American and Asian leaders around the world condemned the attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The incident, which resulted in the death of an attendee and injuries to Trump and others, remains under investigation. The alleged shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by the Secret Service.
- Asian American officials: Vice President Kamala Harris, the country’s highest-ranking Asian American leader, urged the public to “condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Rep. Judy Chu (D-California-28), Rep. Young Kim (R-California-40) and Rep. Andy Kim (D-New Jersey-3) also denounced the incident.
- Asian governments: Among other countries, Bangladesh, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand all condemned the incident and/or expressed sympathies to Trump in various statements. North Korea, which Trump visited in 2019, has not responded as of Sunday.
Share this Article
Share this Article