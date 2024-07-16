Chinese social media erupts over Trump assassination attempt
The failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday ignited various reactions on Chinese social media, with comments reflecting both fascination and condemnation of American politics. Chinese e-commerce platforms also immediately began selling merchandise, mostly T-shirts, featuring Trump’s image in the aftermath, but they were soon taken down.
- Speculations and comparisons: Some netizens and commentators reportedly suggested that the shooting might be staged, citing Trump’s quick reflexes. However, others, including experts, dismissed such claims, pointing out the injury’s seriousness. Meanwhile, comparisons were drawn between the incident and the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022. Some also linked the incident to the broader issue of gun violence in the U.S., which is often highlighted by Chinese state media.
- Official and media responses: China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a response on Sunday, saying President Xi Jinping has “expressed sympathies” to Trump. Meanwhile, Chinese state media framed the violence as a symptom of American democracy’s failings, with op-eds emphasizing political polarization and systemic issues in the U.S. Still, Trump’s swift reaction to the gunfire drew comments praising his agility and pondering about his possible re-election. A second Trump victory is being watched closely in Beijing due to his previous threats to raise tariffs.
Share this Article
Share this Article