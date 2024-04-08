Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s dining experiences in China captivates internet

Yellen, who met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, noted progress in the U.S.-China relations , saying, “Over the past year, we have put our bilateral relationship on more stable footing.”

But Yellen also acknowledged significant differences that remain, with China urging the U.S. to avoid politicizing economic and trade issues after the U.S. previously restricted China’s access to advanced semiconductors and other technology.

Yellen mainly addressed concerns regarding trade practices that disadvantage American workers and companies. She issued a warning, stating that the U.S. would not tolerate new industries being harmed by Chinese imports.

Although she refrained from threatening new tariffs or trade actions, Yellen criticized Beijing’s massive state support for industries such as electric vehicles, batteries and solar panels, which have created excess factory capacity and threatens companies globally.

She emphasized that the flooding of global markets with artificially cheap Chinese products undermines the competitiveness of American and foreign firms. Yellen noted that U.S. concerns about excess industrial capacity were shared by European allies, Japan , Mexico , the Philippines and other emerging markets.