UCLA receives AANAPISI designation
The University of California, Los Angeles received the Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI) designation on Tuesday.
In a statement, Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt noted that the designation would allow them to tap into “new sources of funding that will help” create “a welcoming and supportive environment where all students can thrive.”
According to UCLA, the 35.1% of its undergraduates who are Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander could benefit from the federal funds the distinction comes with. Some of that funding can go towards institutional and student-run programs that focus on outreach, retention and mentoring or to improve student group activities and create resource centers aimed at well-being and belonging.
UCLA noted that 23 faculty members, staff, graduate and undergraduate students and alumni will be serving in the AANAPISI committee. Established by Congress in 2007, the program grants funds and assistance to AANAPISI designated institutions to improve and expand their capacity to Asian American, Native American and Pacific Islanders and low-income individuals. There are over 200 institutions across the U.S. that have already received the designation to date.
