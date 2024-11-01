UCLA receives AANAPISI designation

The University of California, Los Angeles received the Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI) designation on Tuesday.

In a statement , Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt noted that the designation would allow them to tap into “new sources of funding that will help” create “a welcoming and supportive environment where all students can thrive.”

According to UCLA, the 35.1% of its undergraduates who are Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander could benefit from the federal funds the distinction comes with. Some of that funding can go towards institutional and student-run programs that focus on outreach, retention and mentoring or to improve student group activities and create resource centers aimed at well-being and belonging.