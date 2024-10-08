Japan’s richest man donates $31 million to UCLA humanities program

The donation will support the Yanai Initiative for Globalizing Japanese Humanities, which was

created in 2014

through an earlier $2.5 million gift from Yanai and later boosted by a $25 million gift in 2020. The initiative, in partnership with Tokyo’s Waseda University, promotes the study of Japanese literature, language and culture, with a focus on fostering global collaboration through the web-based project, Japan Past & Present. “Adding to his already considerable past support, Mr. Yanai’s new gift will substantially advance the study of Japanese humanities, solidify UCLA’s position as a leading center for such scholarship and contribute greatly to our global reach and impact,” said UCLA Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt.