‘World’s greatest living mathematician’ shares his thoughts on AI

Terence Tao, a University of California, Los Angeles, professor often dubbed the “world’s greatest living mathematician,” took to microblogging site Mastodon last month to share his insights on the capabilities of OpenAI’s new GPT-o1 reasoning model, suggesting that while impressive, it still falls short of replacing human mathematicians. The “ Mozart of Math ,” renowned for his Fields Medal-winning work and contributions to various mathematical fields, conducted experiments and found that while GPT-o1 demonstrates improved reasoning abilities compared to its predecessors, it still struggles with advanced mathematical tasks and requires significant guidance.