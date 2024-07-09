Study: AANHPI less likely to seek mental health help
Mental health challenges affect Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) communities disproportionately, yet they are less likely to seek help, a recent University of California, Los Angeles Center for Health Policy Research study found. The research, which analyzed mental health experiences of these communities in California, found that half of respondents reported daily discrimination, and a fifth of Asian Americans experienced hate crimes.
- Stigma and discrimination: Despite the disproportionate rates of discrimination and instances of mental illness, 16% of Asian American and 24% of Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander adults desired mental health assistance, similar to the state average. Fear of gun violence was also significantly higher in AAPI communities.
- Culture of silence: Experts point to stigma, lack of awareness and limited resources within AAPI communities as contributing factors why they are less likely to seek help. National data shows AAPI patients receive less inpatient care during mental health crises. The researchers suggest culturally competent providers could improve access and comfort levels.
