No childbirth, no sex: Trump’s win sparks interest in Korean feminist 4B movement
Interest in the 4B movement — a feminist-driven protest in South Korea against traditional male-dominated relationships — has surged among young American women in the wake of Donald Trump’s recent re-election. The trend, which centers on a radical rejection of marriage, childbirth, dating and sex with men, has reportedly gained traction on platforms like TikTok and X immediately after Trump’s win.
- About the movement: The 4B movement originated in South Korea in 2019, a reaction against gender inequality and a response to the high rates of violence against women. Known for its four core tenets — all beginning with “bi” or “no” in Korean — the movement challenges traditional gender roles by promoting autonomy from male-dominated societal structures. The movement gained further momentum under South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative figure whose policies sparked backlash among feminist circles.
- Influence on US women: Pundits note that Trump’s re-election has deepened the U.S. divide on women’s rights, especially after his instrumental role in the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Many young American women purportedly view the 4B movement as a symbolic resistance against what they perceive as increasing threats to bodily autonomy. Breanne Fahs, a gender studies professor at Arizona State University, told the Washington Post that this response represents a form of “individualized resistance” against traditional expectations for women and refusal to conform to traditional relationships and roles.
