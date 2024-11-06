Donald Trump reclaims White House in stunning comeback
Donald Trump emerged victorious in the U.S. presidential election, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a closely contested race. This marks the former president’s unprecedented return to the White House, signaling a new chapter in American politics.
- How the election turned out: Trump secured the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency after winning — and flipping — battleground Wisconsin earlier today, as per AP News. With victories in other coveted swing states such as Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, he now carries 277 electoral votes (71.7 million votes), compared to Harris’ 224 (66.8 million votes). “This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There’s never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond,” he told supporters just before 2:30 a.m. after he crossed the threshold.
- What’s next: Harris, whose supporters hoped to become the first woman, first Asian American and first Black woman president, will formally concede the election to Trump at 6 p.m., sources told Reuters. Despite his victory, Trump is still facing numerous legal battles, including a conviction in New York for falsifying business records related to hush money payments, with his sentencing set for Nov. 26. He also aims to end two federal cases against him in Washington, D.C., and Florida — related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and mishandling classified documents — by dismissing special counsel Jack Smith if inaugurated. Meanwhile, the fate of his Georgia case, centered on efforts to overturn the 2020 election, remains uncertain as legal challenges continue. Additionally, he faces multiple civil lawsuits, including defamation claims from E. Jean Carroll and a significant fraud judgment in New York.
Share this Article
Share this Article