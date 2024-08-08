Tim Walz’s long history with China surfaces
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reportedly sparked interest in China shortly after his naming as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate. But while he has an extensive history with the country — including a year spent teaching in Guangdong in 1989 and numerous subsequent visits — his record shows he is tough on Beijing when it comes to policy, particularly on human rights.
- A longstanding connection: Walz’s connection with China dates back to 1989, when he taught English and American history at Foshan No. 1 High School under a Harvard University program. He described his decision to teach in China as “one of the best things I’ve ever done.” Walz and his wife Gwen Whipple, a fellow teacher, spent their honeymoon in the country. They also started a company organizing educational trips to China for U.S. students, which ran from 1994 to 2003. Over the years, Walz has visited China at least 30 times and has spoken positively of the Chinese people. “They are such kind, generous, capable people,” he said upon returning to the U.S. in 1990.
- Positions on China issues: Despite his personal ties, Walz has maintained a critical stance on China regarding human rights and democracy. He has sponsored multiple bills condemning China’s human rights record and has served on the Congressional-Executive Commission on China. His advocacy includes calling for the release of the late Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo and supporting the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. “We need to stand firm on what they’re doing in the South China Sea,” Walz said in 2016, emphasizing the importance of balancing criticism with areas of potential cooperation.
