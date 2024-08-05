South Asian American leaders endorse Kamala Harris for president
South Asian American state and local officials across the U.S. endorsed Kamala Harris for president, citing her potential to create a “fairer and more inclusive” immigration system, her coalition-building skills and her potential to inspire all Asian Americans, communities of color and women.
Prominent supporters include Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Katragadda Miller and Washington State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Manka Dhingra. The officials also highlighted Harris and President Joe Biden’s efforts on climate change, voting rights, gun violence, student debt, prescription drug costs and abortion rights. “She is the nation’s fiercest champion on abortion rights and makes the strongest case for why women should have the right to make decisions about their own bodies,” officials said in a statement issued by The Indian American Impact Fund.
