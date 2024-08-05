Republicans, ex-Trump officials endorse Kamala Harris
On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign announced a new initiative called “Republicans for Harris,” showcasing endorsements from nearly 30 former GOP members, including some from Donald Trump’s administration.
This list includes Stephanie Grisham, Olivia Troye, Chuck Hagel and Ray LaHood. This development follows President Biden’s recent withdrawal from the race and endorsement of Harris, which has boosted her campaign with increased donations and poll support. Despite this momentum, Harris and Trump remain in a tight race, with Harris’ campaign now focusing on persuading undecided Republicans. “[We] are working overtime to earn the support of my fellow Republicans who care about defending democracy and restoring decency,” said Austin Weatherford, the Harris campaign’s national director of Republican outreach.
Share this Article
Share this Article