Kamala Harris makes history as official Democratic nominee for president
Vice President Kamala Harris officially clinched the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday, marking a historic moment as the first black woman and first South Asian woman to become the nominee for a major U.S. political party.
Harris, who secured the nomination through a virtual roll call ahead of the Democratic National Convention, is expected to announce her running mate on Tuesday. She has already interviewed potential candidates, including Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg. Following her nomination, Harris is scheduled to appear with her new running mate at a Philadelphia rally, kicking off a five-day tour across seven battleground states. The campaign has raised a record $310 million in July, more than doubling the Trump campaign’s fundraising efforts for the same period.
Share this Article
Share this Article