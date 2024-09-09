This purrfect Japanese company has 10 feline ’employees’
Qnote, a web and app design company in Tokyo, is a haven for cat lovers, having 10 felines that freely interact with employees during work hours.
Each cat has a designated “job,” with Futaba — the oldest at 20 after being adopted from a sushi restaurant in 2004 — serving as the “chaircat.” Featured on the company’s website, the cats help create a positive atmosphere, encouraging employees to take breaks whenever they interrupt their work. The felines also help attract job applicants and reduce employee turnover, according to company boss Nobuyuki Tsuruta. Qnotemade sure to accommodate the cats when it moved to a new building in 2020, refurbishing some floors to install litter boxes and shelves for them.
