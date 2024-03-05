Japanese scientist develops treatment that can help cats live up to 30 years

A Japanese scientist has developed a treatment targeting chronic kidney disease (CKD) in cats, potentially extending their lifespan to 30 years.

Cats and kidney disease: Cats, with an average lifespan of just 15 years, face CKD as a major threat as it dramatically worsens their health, particularly in adults. can ultimately lead to organ failure and death. Affecting nearly 30% of cats by the age of 10, CKD is a complex ailment that

Understanding the problem: In 2015, In 2015, Dr. Toru Miyazaki , an immunology specialist at the University of Tokyo, discovered a protein called apoptosis inhibitor of macrophage (AIM) that helps the kidneys flush out toxins using immunoglobin antibodies. While AIM is present in the blood of many animals, he noticed that the protein doesn’t always function properly in cats. This prevents crucial waste removal in felines, making them susceptible to kidney failure.

Combating CKD: Fueled by his passion for cats, Miyazaki has dedicated years of research to developing the “AIM” injection, a treatment targeting the root cause of feline kidney disease.

Miyazaki’s research faced a hurdle early in the process when COVID-19 stalled his funding. But in 2022, he shared his struggles with Jiji Press , sparking a wave of support from cat lovers worldwide. When donations totaling 300 million Japanese Yen ($2 million) poured in, he decided to resign from his university position and focus solely on developing the AIM treatment.

What’s next: The “AIM” injection has shown promising results in ongoing The “AIM” injection has shown promising results in ongoing clinical trials , exceeding expectations and even showing improvement in terminally ill cats, reported the Sankei Shimbun . Miyazaki’s team is actively working to ensure the affordability of the medication, making this life-saving treatment accessible to all cat owners. The injection is expected to be commercially available by 2025.