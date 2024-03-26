Chinese woman incurs $69,000 debt providing shelter to 2,400 cats, dogs

A Chinese woman found herself knee-deep in debt after declining her daughter’s offer of a life in the United States to continue her mission of sheltering stray cats and dogs in China.

Key points:

Dong Shuzhen, 66, from Jinan, a city in Shandong province, has been running a shelter for stray cats and dogs for over 15 years. She currently cares for 2,400 dogs and 70 cats at her facility in a rural area, whom she reportedly treats like her own children.

Dong has accumulated a massive debt amounting to 500,000 yuan ($69,000) over the years.

The details:

Speaking to Chinese media, Dong, who used to own a clothing store, revealed that she began feeding stray dogs and cats even before she embarked on her mission.

She also revealed that her daughter had offered her a life in the U.S., adding that she already has her visa. However, the animals are keeping her from making the decision. She said, “If I left, how would they live? I will continue to adopt homeless animals for as long as conditions allow. Every dog and cat has its own story and name.”

Dong shared that running the shelter costs her about 1,800 yuan ($249) per day, which has led to her accumulating a massive debt. Additionally, she has to pay the 11 workers at her facility.

The high maintenance cost and lack of funding have forced Dong to relocate her animal shelter multiple times, with the most recent move being her fourth relocation.

Dong’s story gained attention in 2021 when her debt was still around 300,000 yuan ($41,000), and she only had 1,700 stray dogs. At that time, Dong admitted that she was already on the “path of no return.”

Online reactions:

Several Weibo users commended Dong for her sacrifice, with one user commenting in one Weibo post, “Sincerely admire good people, may they have peace and safety throughout their lives.”

Another Weibo user wrote, “Grateful for her presence, otherwise it would be even more dangerous for so many dogs to roam around. Thank you, kind elder sister.”

Meanwhile, one user commented in another post, “The elder sister is a living Bodhisattva in this world, the protector of stray animals.”