Thai animal rights group defends zoo against PETA’s Moo Deng abuse claims

The Thai Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TSPCA) is defending Khao Kheow Open Zoo against the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ (PETA) accusation of animal abuse against Moo Deng, an internet-famous baby pygmy hippo. In multiple Facebook posts, PETA alleged that the zoo based in Chonburi province has been exploiting the 2-month-old female hippo for entertainment and profit