Thai animal rights group defends zoo against PETA’s Moo Deng abuse claims
The Thai Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TSPCA) is defending Khao Kheow Open Zoo against the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ (PETA) accusation of animal abuse against Moo Deng, an internet-famous baby pygmy hippo. In multiple Facebook posts, PETA alleged that the zoo based in Chonburi province has been exploiting the 2-month-old female hippo for entertainment and profit.
- What PETA is saying: In a Sept. 20 post, PETA Asia published a statement from its senior vice president, Jason Baker, who condemned Moo Deng’s captivity and called on zoos to prioritize conservation efforts that protect animals in nature. “Breeding [hippos] for public display perpetuates their suffering,” Baker said in part. In a Sept. 23 post on its main page, PETA noted that “the zoo in Thailand is exploiting her for profit, parading her around like an attraction.” It also cited incidents in which visitors reportedly threw objects and poured water on Moo Deng to get her attention, raising concerns about her safety. Born in July, Moo Deng has captivated visitors with her expressive personality since she was first introduced to the public on Sept. 6.
- What the zoo is saying: Khao Kheow Open Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi refuted PETA’s claims, explaining that the zoo has implemented measures to ensure the welfare and quality of life for its animals. On Monday, TSPCA secretary and director Dr. Sathit Pratchaya-ariyakun told reporters that information about Moo Deng may be incomplete. Sathit also pointed out that PETA is employing the same tools it uses in boycott campaigns against other countries. He highlighted the organization’s worldwide campaign to boycott Thai-produced coconut milk after it alleged that Thailand’s plantation industry used monkey slave labor to gather coconuts — claims that then-commerce minister Jurin Laksanawisit refuted. Sathit called for a dialogue between the zoo, TSPCA and PETA to clear up misunderstandings and resolve the issue.
