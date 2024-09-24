Superstar baby hippo Moo Deng gets her own 24/7 livestream

Moo Deng, a 2-month-old female pygmy hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, is set to have her own 24-hour livestream by the end of September, following her viral rise to fame on social media.

Born in July, Moo Deng captured hearts after making her Instagram debut on Sept. 6, showcasing her expressive personality and gaining millions of views. Zookeeper Atthapon Nundee, who shares content about the animals, was surprised by her popularity and hopes the livestream will encourage more visitors and engagement.