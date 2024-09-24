Superstar baby hippo Moo Deng gets her own 24/7 livestream
Moo Deng, a 2-month-old female pygmy hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, is set to have her own 24-hour livestream by the end of September, following her viral rise to fame on social media.
Born in July, Moo Deng captured hearts after making her Instagram debut on Sept. 6, showcasing her expressive personality and gaining millions of views. Zookeeper Atthapon Nundee, who shares content about the animals, was surprised by her popularity and hopes the livestream will encourage more visitors and engagement.
Moo Deng’s name, meaning “bouncy pork,” was chosen via a social media poll, while her siblings are named Moo Waan and Moo Toon, translating to “sweet pork” and “stewed pork.” Currently, the zoo is also seeking to trademark the name “Moo Deng the hippo” to prevent others from profiting off her popularity. This move aims to enhance the zoo’s income, allowing for better animal care initiatives.
