Visitors to Thailand’s superstar baby hippo Moo Deng warned to behave

Khao Kheow Open Zoo, located near Pattaya, is asking its visitors to be on their best behavior when coming to see Moo Deng (“Bouncy Pig”), a 2-month-old female pygmy hippopotamus who has gained international viral fame for her size and adorable expressions. The number of visitors to the zoo has reportedly increased since Moo Deng’s birth on July 10 to mother Jonah, 25, and father Tony, 24. The baby hippo is the pair’s seventh offspring