Visitors to Thailand’s superstar baby hippo Moo Deng warned to behave
Khao Kheow Open Zoo, located near Pattaya, is asking its visitors to be on their best behavior when coming to see Moo Deng (“Bouncy Pig”), a 2-month-old female pygmy hippopotamus who has gained international viral fame for her size and adorable expressions. The number of visitors to the zoo has reportedly increased since Moo Deng’s birth on July 10 to mother Jonah, 25, and father Tony, 24. The baby hippo is the pair’s seventh offspring.
- Cruel behavior: Videos have surfaced on social media showing some visitors mistreating the baby hippo, including one TikTok video capturing a visitor pouring water to wake up Moo Deng. Other guests reportedly threw objects, such as shellfish, to coax Moo Deng. In response, the zoo has reportedly installed CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the animals.
- What they’re saying: The incidents prompted Khao Kheow Open Zoo Director Narongwit Chodchoi to condemn the behavior, warning visitors that they could face legal consequences for their actions. “These behaviors are not only cruel but also dangerous. We must protect these animals and ensure that they have a safe and comfortable environment,” the director said, noting that visitors should also refrain from making loud noises. Native to West Africa, pygmy hippos have been classified as “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with experts estimating that fewer than 3,000 remain in the wild.
