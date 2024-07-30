Racist comments hit Instagram video of US badminton players at Paris Olympics
An Instagram reel featuring two of Team USA’s badminton players at the Paris Olympics has received multiple racist comments. Vinson Chiu, one of the badminton athletes shown in the video, was subsequently forced to address them, calling them “ignorant” and explaining “yes my face is Asian but I was born and raised in Newport Beach, CA.”
- What they said: The video posted by NBC Sports shows a highlight from Chiu and teammate Jennie Gai’s Mixed Doubles match against Malaysia’s Tang Jie Chen and Ee Wei Toh on Sunday. Some of the problematic comments state: “Chinese being everywhere,” “Don’t look American to me” and “Team USA lookin hella Chinese.” Still, others suggested that badminton is “not a sport.”
- Reactions: Aside from Chiu himself, other users criticized the racist remarks in the same comment section. “The Sinophobia here is utterly ridiculous,” one wrote in part. One also commented, “The racist comments are infuriating, and people acting shocked at how intense badminton is, like they can’t believe how fast this so-called ‘backyard’ sport is, just shows why USA can’t compete with other countries.”
