Mongolia’s traditional dress-inspired 2024 Olympic uniforms go viral
Mongolia’s Olympic uniforms for Paris 2024, designed by Ulaanbaatar-based label Michel & Amazonka, have become a viral sensation on social media, with TikTok videos showcasing the designs garnering millions of views.
Founded in 2015 by sisters Michel and Amazonka Choigaalaa, the label created four unique looks incorporating Mongolia’s national colors and the Soyombo symbol: two for men, two for women and special outfits for flag bearers featuring traditional elements like pointed hats and boots. Each intricately embroidered, traditional dress-inspired outfit took over 20 hours to craft.
