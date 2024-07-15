China’s Olympic outfits spark sexism accusations
Last month’s unveiling of China’s national Olympic team outfits for Paris 2024 has ignited criticism among Chinese netizens. Many are calling the designs ugly and outdated, with men receiving a red suit jacket and white trousers, while women are given a jacket, skirt and high heels.
- Outdated and uninspired: Critics on Xiaohongshu, a popular Chinese platform, are particularly frustrated by the lack of choice for female athletes. One user commented, “Having a skirt isn’t a problem, but not giving the option for trousers is a big problem.” The criticism extends to the overall design, with many calling the suits uninspired and reminiscent of past Olympic outfits.
- Comparison to other countries: The outfits, which will be worn at the opening ceremony on July 26 and the closing ceremony two weeks later, were also compared to other countries’ more empowering looks. Mongolia garnered praise for its traditional outfit, which incorporates national and Olympic symbols. Meanwhile, Taiwan features local craftsmanshp, highlighting the colors and symbols of the nation’s mountain and sea scenery.
