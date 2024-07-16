BTS’s Jin carries Olympic torch in Paris amid massive fan support
BTS member Jin carried the Olympic torch for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics on Sunday — which was also Bastille Day, a French national holiday — energizing fans who gathered in large numbers at the Louvre Museum.
Emerging from the torch relay center, he received an enthusiastic reception from the crowd, who waved signs and Korean flags and chanted his name. After running 200 meters on Rue de Rivoli, the 31-year-old star returned the torch and later thanked fans in a video message. The relay, which began in Marseille on May 8, will continue to traverse Paris before heading to the provinces and returning for the opening ceremony on July 26.
