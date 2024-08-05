Vietnam’s pho, spring rolls served in Paris Olympics
Vietnam’s popular beef broth soup dish, pho, and nem, or vegetable spring rolls, are among the dishes selected to be served to athletes at the Paris Olympics.
Pho is designated as the soup of the day and is served during three main meals. Both dishes have their nutritional information posted for the athletes. There are reportedly six main dining areas at the Olympics, each categorized by different cuisines, such as two French, one Asian, one African and two international food courts, with meals prepared by Michelin-starred chefs. Other Asian dishes spotted at the Olympics include minced pork with Thai basil and basmati rice, chicken tikka and curry beef with vegetables.
