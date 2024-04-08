Travel vlogger’s negative review of Singapore sparks online discussion

In the three-second video of her at Merlion Park, she writes, “I would never travel again to… Singapore.”

“Singapore is a very clean country but for me it is not a beautiful country. For me personally, there is too much traffic [and] there are too much buildings. There is no vibe for me and I found it very boring there. The most boring country where I was. Everything ‘natural’ there is is not the real nature… It’s just all squashed there.” Gerhards captioned her post.

The vlogger also complained about the expensive food, saying, “It wasn’t even delicious for the price.” She then asked viewers, “What do you think about Singapore?”

Gerhards’ post has since garnered more than 2.4 million views, with many netizens immediately criticizing her and defending the small country. “Girl went to a city-state and complained that there were not enough natural things. It’s a city,” one comment read.