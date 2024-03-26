Watch: Woman left by father as a child rents man to be her ‘dad’ in Japan visit

Rasif is a personal trainer, musician and YouTuber. She said her father “walked out” on their family when she was 11.

During a recent trip to Tokyo, she rented 63-year-old “Mr. Natori” from Ossan Rental, a company that offers the companionship of older men (“ossan”). They spent an entire day together visiting a temple, drinking matcha and conversing about life.

Recalling her father’s absence as she grew up, Rasif said she understands how such experiences can be healing. She also cited government data highlighting the prevalence of loneliness in Japan and learned that Mr. Natori chose his job to help others instead of retiring.

Rasif said saying goodbye to Mr. Natori was “really hard,” but she found comfort in “knowing that I have a father in Japan that I would hopefully meet again.”

Rent-a-father services have been around in Japan for some time now. Their typical role, however, is to stand in as a parent to be introduced to a prospective spouse.