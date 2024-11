Seventeen to be 1st K-pop act to appear on Disney’s year-end holiday show

K-pop powerhouse Seventeen will make history on Dec. 1 by becoming the first K-pop group to perform on ABC’s year-end special, “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular.”

ABC announced on Wednesday that the 13-member boy group will perform “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” on stage. Hosted by “ Dancing with the Stars ” co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, the show aside from Seventeen will feature a cappella group Pentatonix, John Legend and Elton John.