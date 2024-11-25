Seventeen to be 1st K-pop act to appear on Disney’s year-end holiday show
K-pop powerhouse Seventeen will make history on Dec. 1 by becoming the first K-pop group to perform on ABC’s year-end special, “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular.”
ABC announced on Wednesday that the 13-member boy group will perform “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” on stage. Hosted by “Dancing with the Stars” co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, the show aside from Seventeen will feature a cappella group Pentatonix, John Legend and Elton John.
The special, now in its ninth year, previously featured talents like Mariah Carey, Michael Bolton and “Frozen” singer Idina Menzel. Aside from a telecast on ABC on Dec. 1, “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” will be available for livestream on Hulu and Disney Plus starting Dec. 2.
