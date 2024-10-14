Seventeen teams up with BBC Earth to showcase natural wonders in ‘Asia’ trailer

K-pop group Seventeen has collaborated with BBC Earth on a song featured in the trailer for its upcoming natural history series titled “Asia.”

, released on Thursday, showcases orchestral music sung by the boy band’s members DK and Seungkwan. The track was co-produced by Seventeen’s Woozi, his collaborator Bumzu and Russell Emanuel from Bleeding Fingers Music. Narrated by David Attenborough, the seven-part series will explore the diverse wildlife and landscapes of the Asian continent.

“We are incredibly honored to be a part of this ground-breaking new series Asia that reveals the untold stories of the continent’s breath-taking natural beauty and wonders. As artists, it is important for us to spread solidarity and positivity through our music,” Seventeen said in a

statement

. BBC has not yet announced a premiere date for the series, while Seventeen is set to release their 12th extended play, “Spill the Feels,” on Oct. 14.