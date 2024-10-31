Seventeen’s Seungkwan speaks out against mistreatment of idols

Seventeen’s Seungkwan took to Instagram to denounce the K-pop industry’s mistreatment of idols, marking the first internal critique from an artist associated with Hybe amid ongoing controversy over a leaked disparaging document from the company.

“I can no longer remain silent now that a lot of things that have happened recently have hurt my people, my fans, my group members and other hard-working artists,” the Seventeen main vocalist noted

The 13-member boy group is managed by Pledis Entertainment , which Hybe acquired in 2020. The latest controversy erupted after a National Assembly audit on Oct. 24 revealed an internal Hybe document containing derogatory remarks about idols from other companies, such as labeling them “shockingly ugly” and accusing them of undergoing “excessive plastic surgery.”