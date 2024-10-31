Seventeen’s Seungkwan speaks out against mistreatment of idols
Seventeen’s Seungkwan took to Instagram to denounce the K-pop industry’s mistreatment of idols, marking the first internal critique from an artist associated with Hybe amid ongoing controversy over a leaked disparaging document from the company.
“I can no longer remain silent now that a lot of things that have happened recently have hurt my people, my fans, my group members and other hard-working artists,” the Seventeen main vocalist noted.
The 13-member boy group is managed by Pledis Entertainment, which Hybe acquired in 2020. The latest controversy erupted after a National Assembly audit on Oct. 24 revealed an internal Hybe document containing derogatory remarks about idols from other companies, such as labeling them “shockingly ugly” and accusing them of undergoing “excessive plastic surgery.”
In his post, Seungkwan underscored the sacrifices idols make, asserting their autonomy. “You have no right to belittle our narratives,” he wrote. “We are not your items. I hope you do not think you can use and enjoy us at will.” He concluded his message with an appeal for respect toward idols and the fans who support them.
Share this Article
Share this Article